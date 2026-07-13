Central Railway reopens track on Lonavala-Karjat after July 6 landslides

Check NTES app for reroutes

If you're planning a trip, check the NTES app or railway helplines before heading out.

Many trains, like the Vishakapatnam-LTT Express and Rajkot-Secunderabad Express, are being rerouted or ending early at stations like Khadki or Pune.

Central Railway is updating everyone through apps and social media, so stay tuned for the latest changes to avoid surprises on your journey.