Central Railway reopens track on Lonavala-Karjat after July 6 landslides
India
Good news for train travelers: Central Railway has managed to reopen one track on the Lonavala-Karjat route after those heavy rain-triggered landslides on July six.
While a line has been restored, train operations remain disrupted, and passengers should check updates as repairs continue until at least July 17.
Check NTES app for reroutes
If you're planning a trip, check the NTES app or railway helplines before heading out.
Many trains, like the Vishakapatnam-LTT Express and Rajkot-Secunderabad Express, are being rerouted or ending early at stations like Khadki or Pune.
Central Railway is updating everyone through apps and social media, so stay tuned for the latest changes to avoid surprises on your journey.