Centre provides ₹2,536.96cr for flood relief in northeast including Sikkim
Big news for the Northeast: the government has provided ₹2,536.96 crore in cumulative assistance to tackle floods across northeastern states including Sikkim.
Announced by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary in Parliament, this funding is part of a larger plan to help local governments with both money and expert support for flood control.
CWC and Brahmaputra Board boost forecasting
The Central Water Commission (CWC) keeps an eye on rivers with round-the-clock forecasts at 53 stations and sends out early warnings up to a week ahead.
The Brahmaputra Board has mapped out 52 master plans for handling floods better, ranging from building barriers to smarter zoning rules.
Plus, India is teaming up with neighboring countries to share data so forecasts are more accurate and communities can prepare faster.