Centre reaches out to CJP again for talks
What's the story
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has invited student protesters to hold talks with the government, saying it is "ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time." He said in the last 24 hours, as many as four offers were made to the student representatives for a dialogue. "It is my humble appeal to the students on agitation that the government is ready for talks whenever you want, at whichever hour of the day."
Venue
CJP rejects Nadda's offer for talks at his residence
He offered the students two venue choices: either at his office or Health Minister JP Nadda's residence.
"Since this morning, we have tried to reach out to you four times. I once again appeal to you to come and sit down with us so that we can talk," he said.
However, the CJP had earlier said that talks with the Centre must be held at a neutral venue, rejecting an offer from Nadda to hold discussions at his residence.
Protest demands
'We refused to go to anyone's house or office'
"We refused to go to anyone's house or office. The people's court is here. Ministers should come among the people. If they want to talk, it should be held at the Jantar Mantar," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said.
The government has rejected CJP's demand to hold talks at a neutral venue, insisting discussions must take place at a government-designated location.
Government response
Government responds to protests
To ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier announced the setting up of fast-track courts, saying, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth."
He said he has directed concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard.
"This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."
Ongoing protests
Protests continue at Jantar Mantar
The CJP has vowed to continue its protests until their demands are met, including Pradhan's resignation.
"A large number of people are here with passion and determination, and everyone is demanding his resignation. But as the days pass, the issue is no longer confined to Dharmendra Pradhan," CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said.