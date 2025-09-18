Centre releases ₹240.80cr more for Punjab flood relief
The central government just released another ₹240.80 crore to Punjab's disaster fund to help with ongoing flood relief, following PM Modi's recent visit and promise of quick support.
With this latest installment, the total central aid for this year has reached ₹481.80 crore.
AAP leaders say central government is not doing enough
Punjab's disaster fund now stands at ₹642.40 crore (including the state's share).
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said, "This reflects the unwavering commitment of Modi Sarkar to support Punjab and its people in every hour of need," but AAP leaders say it's not enough given the huge losses from flooding.
AAP spokesperson Neel Garg even questioned claims about a bigger ₹12,000 crore fund, while the Opposition has called for an investigation into where all the money is actually going.