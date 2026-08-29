NTA revamp: Five officers appointed as directors, joint directors

With these new appointments, the number of directors at the NTA has gone up to five and joint directors to four since March 2025.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Sharma's appointment for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

This was done by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Deputy Secretary/Director to Joint Secretary level in NTA for an initial period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.