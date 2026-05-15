Centre tells Supreme Court religious freedom not guarantee gender equality
The central government told the Supreme Court that having freedom of religion doesn't automatically mean gender equality.
This came up during a major hearing on whether some religious practices are constitutional.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta explained that while Articles 15 and 16 ban discrimination based on sex, Article 25(1) is about religious freedom, and it lets religious groups have different rules for men and women.
Center: Lawmakers should decide religious practices
The central government argued that only lawmakers, not judges, should decide if religious practices need to change, suggesting public debate is the way forward.
Mehta warned against courts stepping in too often, like in the Sabarimala case, saying it could put every tradition under constant legal review.
Senior advocates agreed, pointing out that Article 26 also protects how faith groups manage their own rituals and beliefs.
The Supreme Court has now wrapped up hearings and will announce its decision after reserving its verdict.