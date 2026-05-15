Centre tells Supreme Court religious freedom not guarantee gender equality

Center: Lawmakers should decide religious practices

The central government argued that only lawmakers, not judges, should decide if religious practices need to change, suggesting public debate is the way forward.

Mehta warned against courts stepping in too often, like in the Sabarimala case, saying it could put every tradition under constant legal review.

Senior advocates agreed, pointing out that Article 26 also protects how faith groups manage their own rituals and beliefs.

The Supreme Court has now wrapped up hearings and will announce its decision after reserving its verdict.