Centre will file affidavit on NEET paper security to SC
India
After several NEET exam paper leaks, the central government told the Supreme Court it is stepping up.
It will soon file a detailed affidavit explaining how it keeps NEET question papers secure, from printing all the way to delivery.
The court wants more transparency and stronger safeguards, so it is checking these procedures closely.
Nandan Nilekani panel to secure NEET
To prevent future leaks, a high-level committee led by Nandan Nilekani (the Aadhaar guy) has been formed. It also includes experts like former ISRO chief S. Somanath and former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka.
The idea is to use advanced technology and fresh reforms (some suggested by the Radhakrishnan Committee) to make sure exams run smoothly and securely under the National Testing Agency (NTA).