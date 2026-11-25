CEQUIN study finds Delhi women unsafe near public transport stops
A recent study by the Centre for Equity and Inclusion (CEQUIN) found that nearly nine out of 10 women and girls in Delhi feel unsafe just walking to metro or bus stops.
The main reasons? Poor street lighting and broken footpaths.
These findings were shared at CEQUIN's annual event.
CEQUIN approaches Supreme Court on safety
It's not just the streets: almost 89% said they feel insecure in public parks after dark, with about 80% pointing to men's behavior, like staring or harassment, as a big factor.
Most respondents also didn't know which authorities are supposed to fix these issues.
CEQUIN has taken their concerns to the Supreme Court, calling for better accountability and safer public spaces for everyone.