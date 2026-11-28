Karthigai Deepam lit atop Madurai hill after legal proceedings
What's the story
The traditional Karthigai Deepam was lit atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on Saturday evening. The ceremony was conducted in the presence of two former High Court judges appointed by the Supreme Court. The event marked the end of legal proceedings over the ritual. The lamp was lit with 30kg of ghee, a 50m cotton wick, and 5kg of camphor amid chants of "Vetrivel Muruganukku Arohara" and "Vetrivel, Veeravel."
Ceremony details
Judges arrive at temple, perform rituals
Justice S Vaidyanathan, former Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, had earlier announced that the traditional lamp would be lit at 5:00pm.
He and Justice V Parthiban, a former judge of the Madras High Court, arrived in Thiruparankundram from Chennai on Saturday morning.
After performing rituals at Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple, they handed over the cauldron to priests for installation atop a stone pillar.
Event security
Security tightened as judges carried earthen lamps, ghee to hill
The stone pillar was prepared with scaffolding for the ceremony. The judges also carried earthen lamps, wicks, and ghee to the foothill with traditional music.
Security was tightened as Central Reserve Police Force personnel took control of the hill. Only 50 people were allowed on the hill to witness the lighting of Karthigai Deepam due to security concerns.