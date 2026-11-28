Justice S Vaidyanathan, former Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, had earlier announced that the traditional lamp would be lit at 5:00pm.

He and Justice V Parthiban, a former judge of the Madras High Court, arrived in Thiruparankundram from Chennai on Saturday morning.

After performing rituals at Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple, they handed over the cauldron to priests for installation atop a stone pillar.