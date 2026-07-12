Ram Mandir: Mahant Kamal Nayan Das backs 'betrayed' Champat Rai
What's the story
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the successor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has come out in support of former general secretary Champat Rai. He said Rai had been "betrayed" and was innocent amid ongoing investigations into alleged donation thefts at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the case and has arrested eight people so far.
Support for Rai
Mahant Das expresses confidence in SIT probe
Mahant Das has expressed confidence in the SIT's investigation, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would ensure justice. He said, "Champat Rai has been betrayed. He has sacrificed his entire life for the nation, society, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi." The case has led to procedural lapses in handling temple donations, including unauthorized access to donation box keys.
Trust overhaul
Allegations lead to resignation of Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra
The controversy has also led to the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary, as well as that of trustee Anil Mishra. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced administrative changes, including appointing an interim general secretary and creating a chief executive officer (CEO) post. Earlier this week, Rai called the allegations "baseless" and said he would respond after the SIT submits its final report.