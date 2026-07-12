Ram Mandir: Mahant Kamal Nayan Das backs 'betrayed' Champat Rai

Trust overhaul

Allegations lead to resignation of Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra

The controversy has also led to the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary, as well as that of trustee Anil Mishra. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced administrative changes, including appointing an interim general secretary and creating a chief executive officer (CEO) post. Earlier this week, Rai called the allegations "baseless" and said he would respond after the SIT submits its final report.