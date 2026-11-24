Change.org petition to stop Sheshnag Lake construction gains nearly 1,600
A Change.org petition to stop construction near Kashmir's Sheshnag Lake is picking up steam, with nearly 1,600 people signing on by November 24, 2026.
Started by Zarqua Banday, the campaign urges authorities to rethink building in this fragile alpine zone along the Amarnath Yatra route and instead work with local environmental and community groups for sustainable solutions.
Concerns and assurances over Sheshnag construction
Supporters worry that road construction could pollute the lake and harm wildlife habitats.
The Border Roads Organisation says it is sticking to all safety and environmental rules, but Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra wants more transparency about the project, while former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has expressed alarm over excavation and warned about environmental and religious sanctity concerns.
Meanwhile, the BJP argues development matters too, but not at the expense of nature or religious traditions, highlighting a bigger clash between progress and conservation in the region.