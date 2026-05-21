Chemist shops in Chandigarh and Mohali closed after nationwide strike India May 21, 2026

Most chemist shops in Chandigarh and Mohali were closed after a nationwide strike by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists.

The protest is about government rules that allow online sales and home delivery of medicines, a change that's been around since the COVID-19 days.

If you needed medicine, you had to head to Jan Aushadhi stores or government hospital pharmacies, which stayed open for emergencies.