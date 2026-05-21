Chemist shops in Chandigarh and Mohali closed after nationwide strike
Most chemist shops in Chandigarh and Mohali were closed after a nationwide strike by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists.
The protest is about government rules that allow online sales and home delivery of medicines, a change that's been around since the COVID-19 days.
If you needed medicine, you had to head to Jan Aushadhi stores or government hospital pharmacies, which stayed open for emergencies.
Jan Aushadhi at PGIMER sees surge
With regular chemists shut, Jan Aushadhi at PGIMER saw way more visitors than usual.
Private pharmacies inside some government hospitals were still running, but all Mohali chemist shops followed the local association's closure call.
Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Chemists Association says they've been asking for these rules to be rolled back for four years: if nothing changes soon, they'll discuss further steps with the all-India body.