Chennai Customs seizes 4.639kg hydroponic ganja from Kuala Lumpur passenger
India
Chennai Customs just caught a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur with 4.639kg (4,639gm) of hydroponic ganja hidden in his luggage on Sunday.
The stash was found during an X-ray and bag check.
Drug kit confirms ganja, passenger arrested
Officers noticed 49 packets of greenish, lumpy stuff that gave off a strong, sharp smell, pretty hard to miss!
A drug detection kit confirmed it was ganja.
The passenger has been arrested and is now in judicial custody while officials dig deeper into how this smuggling attempt was pulled off.