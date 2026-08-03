Chennai family of 5 killed in Madurai Tiruchi highway crash
A heartbreaking accident on the Madurai-Tiruchi highway at Thumbapatti claimed the lives of five members of a Chennai family early Monday.
Their car, reportedly speeding, collided with a two-wheeler, hit the median, rolled over several times, and crashed into a bridge wall.
The victims were K. Sriram (34), his brother Balaji, mother Rajamery, wife Ranchana, and their 18-month-old daughter Kiruthiga.
Survivors taken to Melur Government Hospital
Four people survived but were injured: Sriram's father V. Kanagaraj (55), bike riders R. Rathinam (40) and C. Murugan (55), plus car passenger J. Prakash (50). All were taken to Melur Government Hospital for treatment.
Police believe speeding caused the crash and are looking into what happened.
District Collector Nishanth Krishna visited the site and checked on those hurt.