Chennai family of 5 killed in Madurai Tiruchi highway crash

A heartbreaking accident on the Madurai-Tiruchi highway at Thumbapatti claimed the lives of five members of a Chennai family early Monday.

Their car, reportedly speeding, collided with a two-wheeler, hit the median, rolled over several times, and crashed into a bridge wall.

The victims were K. Sriram (34), his brother Balaji, mother Rajamery, wife Ranchana, and their 18-month-old daughter Kiruthiga.