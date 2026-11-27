Chennai Mayor R. Priya vows legal action after AI-generated video
Chennai Mayor R. Priya has said she will take legal action after an AI-generated video showing her in a disrespectful way was shared online.
She pointed out that this isn't just a one-off: she's faced repeated personal attacks from people allegedly linked to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and called out Chief Minister Joseph Vijay for not speaking up on women's safety, despite his public stance.
R. Priya says campaigns undermine dignity
Priya says these targeted campaigns have been relentless and are meant to undermine her dignity.
By taking legal action, she hopes not just to defend herself but also send a message about protecting women in Tamil Nadu from online abuse:
Priya said, "ivrkll miitu ctttt riitiyaak nttvttikkai ettuppeennn."