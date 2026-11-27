Chennai police arrest officer Ajay Akash over broken marriage promise
A 26-year-old police officer, Ajay Akash, has been arrested in Chennai for allegedly backing out of a promise to marry a fellow woman constable.
The two met at boxing training in 2016 and later got into a relationship and even lived together for nine months at the police quarters.
Things changed when Ajay refused to marry her, saying his mother was opposed to the marriage because of her caste.
Constable's June complaint prompts SC/ST charges
The woman constable filed a complaint in June 2026 after she found out Ajay was engaged to someone else.
The case led to charges under laws against false marriage promises and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
After an investigation, he was taken into custody.