Chennai records season high as Meenambakkam hits 42 Celsius today
Chennai baked under its highest temperature of the season on Wednesday, with Meenambakkam reaching a sizzling 42 Celsius and Nungambakkam close behind at 40.7 Celsius.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Meenambakkam was officially the hottest spot in Tamil Nadu, even beating out Vellore and Tiruttani.
These temperatures are nearly 3 Celsius above the usual average, and temperatures are likely to remain high for at least a week over north coastal Tamil Nadu.
Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu
Good news: there's a chance of heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu starting Thursday.
The weather office says places like Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul (and soon Salem, Dharmapuri, Vellore, and Tirupattur) could see thundershowers and lightning.
Even Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to get some rain, which should help cool things down after this stretch of intense heat.