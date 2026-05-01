Chennai records season high as Meenambakkam hits 42 Celsius today India May 21, 2026

Chennai baked under its highest temperature of the season on Wednesday, with Meenambakkam reaching a sizzling 42 Celsius and Nungambakkam close behind at 40.7 Celsius.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Meenambakkam was officially the hottest spot in Tamil Nadu, even beating out Vellore and Tiruttani.

These temperatures are nearly 3 Celsius above the usual average, and temperatures are likely to remain high for at least a week over north coastal Tamil Nadu.