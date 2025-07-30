Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan returns from leave, dies by suicide

177 security personnel died by suicide in Chhattisgarh

Yadav served with the CRPF's 22nd battalion, part of anti-Naxal operations in south Chhattisgarh—a region known for its ongoing conflict.

His passing is not isolated: between 2019 and June 2025, 177 security personnel died by suicide in the state, including 26 from the CRPF.

This highlights how tough life can be for those serving on the frontlines and why conversations about mental health support are so important right now.