Chhattisgarh: Man stabs father 15 times over 'job loss'

Reports suggest that Amarjeet had been blaming his parents for his job loss as a teacher in the past. This resentment may have fueled the violent attack on his father. After the incident, Chawla was rushed to a district hospital, where he is now in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

Incident

The incident, as captured on camera

CCTV footage from the shop captured a horrifying chain of events. Chawla is seen stepping outside when he notices a motorcycle approaching. Moments later, he recognizes the rider as his own son, Amarjeet. Reportedly under the influence of alcohol and visibly enraged, Amarjeet gets off the two-wheeler, leans towards his father, and suddenly launches a violent attack. The police have since launched an investigation into the incident. Amarjeet has been taken into custody in connection with his father's stabbing.