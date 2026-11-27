Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha MP Laxmi Verma injured near Bangoli, Kharora
Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha MP Laxmi Verma was hurt in a head-on car accident near Bangoli, Kharora, while traveling from Baloda Bazar to Raipur.
Along with her, her driver, personal security officer, and personal assistant were also injured and are now being treated at AIIMS Raipur.
Driver fractured leg, cars badly damaged
Verma's driver suffered a fractured leg, and both cars were badly damaged in the crash.
Road accidents like this have been worryingly common in Chhattisgarh lately: just in October, a bus accident killed six people and injured dozens more, highlighting growing road safety concerns in the region.