Chhattisgarh: Wild elephants kill 3 people in 1 night
On Tuesday night in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, a wild elephant and her calf tragically killed three people.
The elephants first trampled a three-year-old boy, Satyam Rawat, while destroying homes in Gosaidih village.
Later that night, they attacked and killed Santara Bai Rathiya (46) and Purushottam Khadia (48) in nearby Mohanpur village.
Deaths on a rise
The attacks happened in the Lailunga forest range under Dharamjaigarh division.
Officials have provided ₹25,000 to each affected family as immediate relief.
With over 320 similar deaths reported across the state in five years, authorities are now tracking elephant herds more closely and warning locals to help prevent more tragedies.