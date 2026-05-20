CHSE Odisha Class 12: 82.45% pass, Arts 84.50% girls lead

Check provisional CHSE Odisha results online

You can check your results on chseodisha.nic.in, results.odisha.gov.in, or through the SAMS College e-space.

Results are also available on DigiLocker: just log in and head to the "Education and Learning" section.

Remember, these online scores are provisional; your original mark sheet will come from your school.

If anything looks off, let your school know right away since these results matter for college admissions.