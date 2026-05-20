CHSE Odisha Class 12: 82.45% pass, Arts 84.50% girls lead
India
The CHSE Odisha Class 12 results for 2026 are out!
This year, 82.45% of students passed overall, with Arts students doing especially well at 84.50%.
Girls led the way in the Arts stream, scoring noticeably higher than boys.
Check provisional CHSE Odisha results online
You can check your results on chseodisha.nic.in, results.odisha.gov.in, or through the SAMS College e-space.
Results are also available on DigiLocker: just log in and head to the "Education and Learning" section.
Remember, these online scores are provisional; your original mark sheet will come from your school.
If anything looks off, let your school know right away since these results matter for college admissions.