Chunnu Kumar, 23-year-old, dies by suicide in Bengaluru coaching hostel
India
Chunnu Kumar, a 23-year-old student from Bihar, died by suicide in his Bengaluru coaching hostel on May 18. He had joined the academy's banking course just two months earlier.
After his father filed a complaint, police registered a case and began investigating what led to this tragedy.
Police probe academy harassment claims
Kumar's family says academy staff, especially the program head, regularly humiliated and overloaded him because of his academic performance.
His roommate shared that Kumar often broke down over this treatment, telling him everything would be alright and asking him to stay strong, as Kumar's father recounted what the roommate said.
Friends back up these claims, and police are now looking into whether harassment at the academy played a role in his death.