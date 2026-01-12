Cipla launches inhaled insulin Afrezza in India

Cipla just rolled out Afrezza, a rapid-acting inhaled insulin for adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes who need mealtime sugar control but aren't fans of injections. It's designed to make life easier for those put off by needles or awkward dosing at work.

How does Afrezza work? Afrezza is a dry-powder insulin you inhale using a small device, right before meals.

It comes in single-use cartridges (4, 8, or 12 units), kicks in faster than regular injectables, and helps curb post-meal sugar spikes.

If you have type 1 diabetes, you'll still need your daily basal injections; for type 2, it's just for mealtimes.

Important safety details You'll need a lung function test before starting Afrezza.

It isn't suitable if you have asthma, COPD, or if you're an active smoker (or quit less than six months ago).

This is to make sure your lungs can handle the treatment safely.