Circulating video shows police warning CJP organizers at Jantar Mantar
A video from the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar is making the rounds online.
It shows top police officials, including New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma and Joint CP Deepak Purohit, with the DCP telling CJP organizers that there are "criminal elements" present among the crowd.
Police were worried about too few volunteers and urged quick action to keep things safe.
Police warned CJP July 19-20
It turns out police had already warned CJP organizers on July 19 and 20 as crowds started swelling.
They said Jantar Mantar wasn't equipped for big protests without solid planning and more volunteers.
DCP Sharma emphasized they'd asked several times for better prep, noting police couldn't handle everything if things got out of hand.
The video has sparked fresh talks about how protests in Delhi should be managed safely.