CJI denies not listing plea against police action on protesters
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has dismissed media reports claiming he refused to list a plea against police action on student protests, criticizing "reckless" reports suggesting that the court had refused to list such a matter. The CJI clarified that no writ petition was filed before the Supreme Court regarding this issue, Live Law reported. He said only a letter representation by advocate Narendra Mishra was submitted, which cannot be treated as a formal petition without proper filing.
Media criticism
Media 'irresponsible, reckless': CJI
The CJI also slammed the media for its "irresponsible and reckless" reporting on the matter.
He said, "In the last two days, a completely false statement was made that a matter was filed, and the media is absolutely free from all responsibility, falsely reporting that the Chief Justice refused to list the matter."
The controversy erupted after Mishra orally mentioned his letter petition about police action during student protests on July 22.
Video dismissal
We are not interested in videos: CJI Kant
During a hearing on Wednesday, Mishra had requested the court to take suo motu cognizance of alleged police brutality during protests.
He had also sought the court's attention to videos purportedly showing police beating protesters.
However, the bench refused to entertain his request, with CJI Surya Kant saying, "We are not interested in videos; we don't have time to watch."
Court order
Delhi HC orders authorities to preserve CCTV footage
Later, the Delhi High Court ordered authorities to preserve CCTV footage and other records related to the police action.
It also sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police on petitions challenging this crackdown.
The matter will be heard on September 11.
Separately, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Centre regarding examination reforms and accountability.