CJI Surya Kant calls banning generative AI impractical in law
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant thinks banning generative AI just doesn't make sense: He says it's neither practical nor wise.
Speaking at a legal education conference in Hyderabad, he pointed out that trying to block AI could actually push its use underground, making things harder to monitor.
Instead, he's calling for clear rules and responsible use of AI in law.
Kant urges law schools ensure understanding
Kant urged law schools to make sure students actually understand what they're learning, not just rely on AI for answers.
He highlighted Singapore's approach, using AI but holding users accountable, as a good example.
He also warned about uploading confidential info to AI platforms and said we need strong privacy safeguards and clear guidelines so that legal work stays trustworthy and transparent.