CJI Surya Kant declines meeting with opposition, including Rahul Gandhi
India
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has declined a meeting with opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, who wanted to talk about issues like vote chori (alleged vote theft) and push for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
The rejection came via email just before the group's planned protest march to the Supreme Court.
Rahul Gandhi urges Supreme Court protest
In response, Rahul Gandhi is urging young people, opposition parties, and civil society to join a protest march on Monday outside the Supreme Court, hoping to show unity and raise concerns about fair elections.
Delhi authorities have put extra restrictions in place to prevent large gatherings.
Previous protests on these issues saw police criticized for their handling of peaceful demonstrators, adding to political tensions.