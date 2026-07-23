Will intervene if SC metro station doesn't open today: CJI
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has said he will intervene if the Supreme Court Metro Station does not open by afternoon. "By lunch, if they don't open, we will look into this," the CJI assured. He was responding to Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh, who had raised concerns about lawyers and court staff facing difficulties due to the closure. Sixteen Delhi metro stations remain shut due to the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar.
Judicial assurance
Lawyers and registry staff could be screened
Singh suggested that lawyers and registry staff could be screened at the metro stations to avoid any issues.
"In the metro, there is one advantage that when they come out of the train, there is an exit point. There they can be screened. People having proximity cards, and Registry staff, can be permitted to come out, and the rest can be told to take the other train and go," Singh submitted.
Proposed solution
No adverse orders will be passed today
Responding, the CJI said that the Supreme Court administration has already been asked to take up the matter with DMRC.
CJI Surya Kant also assured that no adverse orders would be passed today for the non-appearance of lawyers due to the protests.
He said, "We have issued that no adverse orders also are passed today for non-appearance, etc."