CJP activists scale Jantar Mantar barricades after Delhi Police removal
India
On Tuesday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members climbed over barricades at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, protesting the police's removal of Jantar Mantar from designated protest venues.
Leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were caught on video as protesters climbed barricades and entered the now off-limits protest spot.
Delhi Police detained several CJP members
Delhi Police quickly detained several CJP members after the breach.
The party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, said several members had been detained.
This all happened because Delhi Police removed Jantar Mantar from its list of official protest sites.
Now, alternatives like Ramlila Ground and Burari Ground have been suggested for future demonstrations.