CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, volunteers detained ahead of meet in Guwahati

The CJP's original meeting was scheduled to be held at the Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan in Athgaon, which was expected to host over 500 volunteers from Assam and the Northeast.

However, after alleged state pressure, the venue management withdrew permission.

The event was then shifted to Chowdhury Tila opposite the Assam Secretariat.

Here, police barricaded roads on both sides of Chowdhury Tila and deployed tear-gas equipment to stop attendees.