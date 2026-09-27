CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, volunteers detained ahead of meet in Guwahati
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that Assam Police detained its co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and other volunteers in Guwahati. The detentions took place just hours before the party's first regional volunteers' meet-up. The CJP has condemned the police action as undemocratic and claimed that the police had earlier barricaded the venue of their meeting.
Venue shift
Venue change and police intervention
The CJP's original meeting was scheduled to be held at the Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan in Athgaon, which was expected to host over 500 volunteers from Assam and the Northeast.
However, after alleged state pressure, the venue management withdrew permission.
The event was then shifted to Chowdhury Tila opposite the Assam Secretariat.
Here, police barricaded roads on both sides of Chowdhury Tila and deployed tear-gas equipment to stop attendees.
Detention details
Detained volunteers and demand for release
Ranka, who reached Guwahati to address the meeting, was detained by police on his way to the venue.
The exact number of detained volunteers and their local police stations remain unconfirmed.
The CJP has demanded their immediate release and an explanation from Assam authorities regarding the police blockades and the forced cancellation of the original venue.
Online statement
Ranka's social media updates and ongoing tensions
Before his detention, Ranka had raised concerns over police barricades on social media platform X.
He had also criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying, "Himanta Mama can't stand sane people talking sanely."
The incident is a continuation of ongoing friction between CJP organizers and local authorities.
Despite the suppression, the CJP remains committed to its grassroots work in Assam.