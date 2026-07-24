CJP to meet Union ministers at Constitution Club at 12:30pm
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will meet Union ministers at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Friday. The meeting is scheduled for 12:30pm and comes after the Centre agreed to hold discussions at a neutral venue, one of the key demands of the CJP during its protests over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) controversy. Concurrently, the CJP has called a nationwide protest on Friday under the slogan "Every district. One day. One demand."
Protest demands
CJP's demands include Pradhan's resignation, compensation for families
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das confirmed the meeting and expressed hope for an open-minded dialogue.
"Our protest will continue; Constitution Club of India chosen as venue for meeting with government ministers, hoping for an open-minded dialogue," Das told reporters on Thursday.
The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for families affected by NEET-related suicides, and withdrawal of FIRs against innocent protesters.
Twitter Post
CJP spokesperson on scheduled meeting
VIDEO | Delhi: "Our protest will continue; Constitution Club of India chosen as venue for meeting with government ministers, hoping for an open-minded dialogue," says CJP spokesperson Saurav Das.#CJP #JantarMantarProtest #DelhiNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/jQfcWyovQC
Hunger strike
Wangchuk ends hunger strike after negotiations with Centre
The meeting comes after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital.
He broke his fast in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh after long negotiations and concerns over potential violence in the country.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his courage, saying he was "putting your own life on the line" to awaken national conscience.
Government action
Prime Minister Modi promises more strict actions against paper leaks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised "more strict" actions against paper leaks, including the establishment of fast-track courts and stringent punishments for offenders.
The announcement came as protests continued across the country, with more demonstrators joining at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Despite Wangchuk ending his hunger strike, the CJP stated its peaceful protest will continue until demands are met.