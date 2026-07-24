CJP to meet Union ministers at Constitution Club at 12:30pm

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das confirmed the meeting and expressed hope for an open-minded dialogue.

"Our protest will continue; Constitution Club of India chosen as venue for meeting with government ministers, hoping for an open-minded dialogue," Das told reporters on Thursday.

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for families affected by NEET-related suicides, and withdrawal of FIRs against innocent protesters.