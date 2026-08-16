CJP criticizes Union government for rejecting NEET questions in Parliament

Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) has called out the Union government for refusing to answer questions in Parliament about the recent NEET protests.

Tamil Nadu Member of Parliament Matheswaran VS had asked about fee refunds, poor conditions for student protesters at Jantar Mantar, and growing public distrust in the government, but all three sets of questions were rejected.

CJP says this move shuts down important conversations around student welfare, paper leaks, education reforms, and the treatment of citizens exercising their fundamental right to peaceful protest.