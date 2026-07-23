CJP protest: Connaught Place shops, offices to close by 6:30pm
What's the story
The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has advised all shops, offices, and restaurants in Connaught Place to close by 6:30pm on Thursday amid ongoing student protests. "As advised by the Chairman NDMC and Vice Chairman NDMC, telephonically, looking at the critical situation around CP, it has been strictly advised that all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place, New Delhi, shall close for the day by 6:30 pm, today that is 23.07.2026," the advisory said.
Protest impact
CTI demands permanent protest site in Outer Delhi
It further asked all establishment owners/occupiers to cooperate and ensure strict compliance with the above directions to avoid any unpleasant situation and save themselves from any loss of property and inquiry.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding new guidelines for large-scale protests in Delhi.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal suggested that protests with over 1,000 participants be moved to a permanent site in Outer Delhi.
Metro disruption
DMRC shuts 16 metro stations
A survey by the trade body found business activity had dropped nearly 70% in three days due to closures of Metro stations and traffic restrictions around Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place.
Amid the protests, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut 16 metro stations from 7:30am on Thursday until further notice.
The affected stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, and others.
However, interchange facilities are still available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.