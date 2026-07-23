CJP protest: Connaught Place shops, offices to close by 6:30pm 

It further asked all establishment owners/occupiers to cooperate and ensure strict compliance with the above directions to avoid any unpleasant situation and save themselves from any loss of property and inquiry.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding new guidelines for large-scale protests in Delhi.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal suggested that protests with over 1,000 participants be moved to a permanent site in Outer Delhi.