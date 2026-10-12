CJP to protest in Rajasthan over alleged police rights violations
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is planning a protest in Rajasthan, saying police have crossed the line with activists.
At a Jaipur press meet, CJP's Deepak Baliyan shared that he was kept under house arrest in Alwar for four days, calling it a clear violation of rights.
The party says activists have faced illegal detentions and even violence from the police.
Gigraj Jorli detained and Shashikant beaten
CJP members described recent incidents, like Gigraj Jorli being detained on October 10 to stop him from joining a Delhi protest, and Shashikant being beaten and held at Gandhi Nagar police station.
Now, CJP is demanding an independent investigation and urging students, civil groups, and citizens to join its upcoming protest to raise awareness about these issues.
Protest details are expected soon.