CJP to protest Jantar Mantar Sunday despite over 5,000 detentions
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday morning, sticking to their plan despite police detaining more than 5,000 people, including several top organizers, on Saturday.
The crackdown was aimed at stopping unauthorized gatherings as CJP rallies against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's Special Intensive Revision exercise.
Habeas petitions filed in high court
While most detainees have now been released, some top CJP leaders are still in custody. In response, habeas corpus petitions have been filed before the high court.
The Supreme Court will hear challenges to the transit shutdowns during the security clampdown on Sunday.
As roads and transit services start reopening, Delhi Police remind everyone that big gatherings in restricted areas still need official clearance.