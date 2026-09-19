Delhi to see cloudy skies amid monsoon withdrawal
What's the story
Delhi is expected to remain dry till September 25, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that maximum temperatures may rise to 34-36 degrees Celsius between September 21 and 23. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, slightly above the seasonal average.
Weather update
Rain likely in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan
The IMD has said that conditions are now favorable for the southwest monsoon to withdraw from some parts of West Rajasthan.
While Delhi is likely to remain dry, several other parts of the country will witness rain and thunderstorms in the coming days.
Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Regional weather
Widespread rainfall expected in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha
Fairly widespread rain is expected over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.
In eastern India, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal are likely to receive rain. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands may see heavy rainfall.
In western India, Gujarat is likely to witness widespread rainfall on Saturday, while Goa and Maharashtra are expected to see isolated rains with thunderstorms.
Northeastern rains
Active monsoon over northeastern states
The northeastern states are also likely to witness active monsoon showers. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, along with parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive rain.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over the latter four states during September 19-20.
The IMD has predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea on Saturday.