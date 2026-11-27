Club 15A in Noida probed over disrespecting Hindu deities
Club 15A in Noida is facing a police probe after a complaint accused it of disrespecting Hindu gods and goddesses during an art event on November 20.
The complaint names the guest speaker, the organizers (The Study Circle), and club management, saying their event crossed a line with its content.
Event mixed nude images with deities
According to the complaint, some presentations at the event mixed images of nude women with deities like goddess Kamakhya and Durga. One even linked goddess Durga to a Kolkata sex worker.
Other depictions included Draupadi's cheer haran and Bharat Mata, which attendees found especially offensive.
Police are now reviewing video and audio evidence to see if organizers knew about these portrayals ahead of time. Next steps will depend on what their investigation finds.