CM Stalin kicks off Alanganallur jallikattu, promises perks for top tamers

What's new this year?

Stalin announced that the best bull tamers will get priority for government jobs in animal husbandry—a big nod to their role in keeping this tradition alive.

He also pledged ₹2 crore for a modern bull training and medical center at Alanganallur.

Top tamers were awarded gold rings, while bull owners whose animals were unstoppable received gold coins, including actor Soori and politician Senthil Thondaiman, adding some extra sparkle to the celebrations.