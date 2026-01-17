CM Stalin kicks off Alanganallur jallikattu, promises perks for top tamers
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off the iconic Alanganallur Jallikattu on Saturday, capping off Pongal 2026.
With 465 tamers and 825 bulls battling it out in 12 intense rounds, the event was a vibrant showcase of Tamil tradition and community pride.
What's new this year?
Stalin announced that the best bull tamers will get priority for government jobs in animal husbandry—a big nod to their role in keeping this tradition alive.
He also pledged ₹2 crore for a modern bull training and medical center at Alanganallur.
Top tamers were awarded gold rings, while bull owners whose animals were unstoppable received gold coins, including actor Soori and politician Senthil Thondaiman, adding some extra sparkle to the celebrations.
Safety 1st, always
Over 2,000 police officers were on duty to keep things safe, with medical teams ready for any mishaps.
Every bull got checked by vets before entering the arena.
Praising Madurai's spirit, Stalin said the facilities were created "under the Dravidian administration" and called them "a great achievement"—a proud moment for everyone involved.