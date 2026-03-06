CM Vijayan urges PM Modi to help Indians stranded abroad
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reached out to Prime Minister Modi, urging quick action to help Indians stranded in Gulf countries because of travel chaos from the West Asian conflict.
He pointed out that flights are scarce and ticket prices are sky-high, and asked the government to get airlines to add more flights, especially to cities beyond just the big metros.
Calls for dedicated helpline for people stuck at Gulf airports
Vijayan wants a single online system or help through Indian missions so vulnerable groups like the sick, elderly, or those low on cash, can register easily for evacuation.
He also called out expensive charter flight fares and asked for government help in keeping prices fair.
Plus, he's pushing for a dedicated helpline for people stuck at Gulf airports, saying the matter is urgent and needs immediate attention.