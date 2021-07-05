Co-WIN gains global attention, 76 countries want to use technology

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 02:41 pm

Indian government is planning to share Co-WIN technology with dozens of countries, free of cost.

The Indian government is planning to share Co-WIN software technology - being used in India's national vaccination program - with dozens of countries, free of cost. As many as 76 countries have already shown interest in adopting the platform, according to Dr. RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority (NHA). In fact, the government is set to host a virtual global conclave today.

Information

Which countries have shown interest in Co-WIN?

The countries that have shown interest in adopting the digital platform include Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama, and Uganda, among others, PTI reported. Hundreds of officials, health and technology experts, as well as private individuals are expected to participate in today's event.

Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event

The conclave will be inaugurated by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the event. Foreign Secretary HV Shringla, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and Dr. Sharma will also speak at the event, reports say. The event is being organized as a joint initiative by the Union Ministries of Health, External Affairs, and the NHA.

Details

196 officials from foreign countries have registered

"196 officials from foreign countries and 116 private individuals from 41 countries have registered for participation in the Global Conclave on Co-WIN," Dr. Sharma said, according to ThePrint. "In due course of time, we will also have information on the countries that formally showcase their interest in adopting the platform for vaccination in their respective countries."

Details

'It will not be allowed for commercial use'

Dr. Sharma told ThePrint that the platform will be shared as a product licensed by the Indian government but made available free of cost to interested countries. "Co-WIN is a public digital good in India, and it will be shared with other countries with the same expectation," he said, adding, "It will not be allowed to be used as a platform for commercial use."

Portal

What is Co-WIN?

Co-WIN stands for COVID Vaccine Intelligence Work. It was introduced by the central government this January when the nationwide inoculation drive was launched. It can be used for vaccine registration, booking of slots, and downloading vaccination certificates. The platform had seen 20 crore registrations in the first four months and as of July 1, 35.4 crore people had registered on it, said Dr. Sharma.