Coal Ministry: Uttar Pradesh power cuts not caused by shortage
If you've heard that Uttar Pradesh's power cuts are because of a coal shortage, the Union Ministry of Coal said that's not true.
It said all thermal plants in the state have enough coal; since September 1, more coal has been delivered than used.
Operational constraints limit Uttar Pradesh generation
Turns out, the real issue is how the power plants are being run.
Despite having more coal in stock (up from 730,000 to 840,000 metric tons this month), Uttar Pradesh's electricity generation is still low: plants are only running at about half their capacity.
The ministry points to "operational constraints at its generating stations" and wants the state government to fix these problems and make better use of its resources.
Saharpur Jamarpani undeveloped, Dumka reserves untapped
Uttar Pradesh was given its own massive coal block back in 2015 (Saharpur Jamarpani), but it hasn't been developed yet.
Instead, the state keeps relying on Coal India Limited for supply, even though there are over 973 million metric tons sitting untapped in Jharkhand's Dumka district.