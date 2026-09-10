Coast Guard to consider permanent commissions for women SSC officers
Big news for women in the Coast Guard. After a Supreme Court push, the Coast Guard has promised to consider giving permanent commissions (basically, jobs until retirement) to women Short Service Appointee officers like Priyanka Tyagi.
The final decision is expected within two weeks, once some paperwork checks are done.
Right now, women can only serve 10 to 14 years before leaving, so this could be a major shift.
Supreme Court decries gender discrimination
The Supreme Court stepped in after Tyagi was denied a permanent commission and told to leave her post, even though she had served over 14 years.
Judges called the Coast Guard's rules "vague" and "arbitrary," reminding everyone that women SSC officers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force already have permanent commissions.
The court made it clear: gender discrimination is not okay anymore. Women deserve equal chances across all defense services.