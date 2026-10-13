Cockroach Janata Party warns of scammers posing as legal fundraisers
India
Heads up: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is warning everyone about scammers pretending to collect money for legal help after recent protests.
These people aren't actually connected to the party, so CJP is urging folks to double-check any fundraising claims directly through its official channels.
CJP leaders detained demanding CEC's resignation
On Monday, October 12, CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with Ajinkya Shinde, were detained by Delhi Police while trying to protest at Jantar Mantar, an area where protests aren't allowed.
According to founder Abhijeet Dipke, they were demanding the chief election commissioner's resignation.
Despite the setback, the party says it's sticking with its cause and plans more protests.