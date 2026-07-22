Cockroach Janta Party says NEET protest stays at Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says its protest over NEET exam issues is staying put at Delhi's Jantar Mantar: no plans to spread elsewhere.

Founder Abhijeet Dipke emphasized it's a peaceful demonstration and urged everyone not to fall for rumors about unauthorized gatherings.

He also called out reports of antisocial elements trying to stir trouble, saying these outsiders aren't part of CJP and might be sent just to disrupt things.