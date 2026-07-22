Cockroach Janta Party says NEET protest stays at Jantar Mantar
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says its protest over NEET exam issues is staying put at Delhi's Jantar Mantar: no plans to spread elsewhere.
Founder Abhijeet Dipke emphasized it's a peaceful demonstration and urged everyone not to fall for rumors about unauthorized gatherings.
He also called out reports of antisocial elements trying to stir trouble, saying these outsiders aren't part of CJP and might be sent just to disrupt things.
Students, parents demand Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
On Tuesday, students and parents returned to the protest site, repeating their call for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged NEET-UG irregularities.
Big names like Arvind Kejriwal and Sharad Pawar stopped by to back the students.
Even after Monday's clashes with security personnel, the protest is still shining a light on competitive exam concerns.