Cold snap alert: South-east England gets a winter health warning
A yellow cold weather alert is out for Kent, Sussex, and Surrey as temperatures are set to dip below zero for the first time this season.
The UK Health Security Agency says the chill could especially affect people over 65 and those with health conditions, so local services are on watch until 08:00 GMT on Saturday.
Gritters hit the roads and councils urge warmth
Gritting trucks are already rolling across main roads in East Sussex and Kent to keep things safe from ice and frost.
Councils are also reminding older residents to keep their homes heated—advising them to try to heat the rooms they use most to 18°C, such as the living room during the day and the bedroom before sleep—to help everyone stay healthy through the cold spell.