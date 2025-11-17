Sabarimala temple kicks off season with huge crowds
The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple in Kerala just opened for its big annual season, and the turnout is massive—over 1.36 lakh people showed up by Monday morning, with 55,000 visiting on day one alone.
The temple is bracing for a significant number of pilgrims this year.
How they're handling the rush
To keep things smooth (and safe), daily darshan slots are capped at 90,000—most booked online, some available on the spot.
Devotees have to stick to their assigned day.
Security's tight too: Kerala Police have deployed 18,000 personnel along key points of the pilgrimage route.
Record-breaking numbers and revenue boost
This season's already seeing a significant influx of devotees compared to previous years.
The temple authorities are optimistic about achieving new milestones in terms of visitor numbers and revenue.