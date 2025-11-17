Maharashtra becomes India's 1st state to join the nuclear power club

Why does this matter?

This move is a big win for clean energy and could boost Maharashtra's status as India's data center hub—right now, it handles over half of the country's data capacity.

Nuclear power means steady, low-carbon electricity for tech and industry growth.

Plus, with the Jaitapur site set to become the world's largest nuclear plant (enough to cut 80 million tons of CO2 every year), Maharashtra is making a real push toward a greener future and local manufacturing.