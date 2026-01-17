Cold wave to ease in UP; foggy mornings to persist
Good news for anyone tired of shivering—Uttar Pradesh is about to get a bit warmer.
A weatherman says minimum temperatures will rise by 4-6°C over the next few days, bringing some relief from the recent cold wave.
But don't put away your sweaters just yet: thick morning fog is sticking around in northern and central UP until at least January 18.
Why bother?
If you're heading out early, expect low visibility—commuters and farmers especially should watch out for dense fog that lingers till late morning.
Lucknow hit a chilly 5.8°C on Friday morning, while places like Kanpur and Ayodhya dropped even lower to around 4°C.
Also, heads up: rain is expected in western UP starting January 22, so keep an eye on the forecast if you have plans or travel coming up.