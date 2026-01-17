Cold wave to ease in UP; foggy mornings to persist India Jan 17, 2026

Good news for anyone tired of shivering—Uttar Pradesh is about to get a bit warmer.

A weatherman says minimum temperatures will rise by 4-6°C over the next few days, bringing some relief from the recent cold wave.

But don't put away your sweaters just yet: thick morning fog is sticking around in northern and central UP until at least January 18.