Committee on External Affairs reviewing India-Pakistan ties and UN reforms
India's Parliament is putting together a deep dive into several topics: the current state of India-Pakistan relations, India's push for a permanent seat at the U.N. Security Council during 2026-27, and proposed reforms to the United Nations.
The Committee on External Affairs will lead this review, aiming to get a clear picture of where India stands globally and what changes might be needed at the U.N.
Panel examines India regional ties, diplomacy
The committee isn't stopping there. It will also look closely at India's ties with Europe, China, and the US plus its role in the Quad alliance.
There's focus on strengthening partnerships in West Asia, ASEAN, and Africa.
It will also check in on cultural diplomacy efforts, support for Indians abroad, passport services, and even how universities like Nalanda are shaping global connections.